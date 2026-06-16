Not Manoj Bajpayee, This Actor Was The First Choice For <i>The Family Man</i>, Reveals Raj Nidimoru

The Indian audience has loved and embraced Manoj Bajpayee as the OG family man, balancing family life and his work life as a secret intelligence officer on the OTT platform. But surprisingly, he was not the first choice for this series. Raj Nidimoru, half of the director duo Raj–DK, recently revealed that they wrote the story with a different actor in mind: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Originally, The Family Man was scheduled to be a film, but later the project took a different direction.

"Chiranjeevi was our first choice for The Family Man," Nidimoru said. "We initially wrote the story with him in mind and planned to make it a feature film. However, due to various reasons, the project later evolved into a web series," Nidimoru told IdleBrain Jeevi.

The Family Man became one of the most loved OTT franchises, with the first season releasing in 2019. The franchise expanded with two more seasons and additions to the universe, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.

The shift from a feature film to a web series also reflects a broader transformation in Indian entertainment during that period. When Raj and DK first conceived the project, the Indian audience had not yet experienced the OTT phenomenon. By the time The Family Man was launched in 2019, the series format allowed it to flourish more than a two-hour film would have.

Asked where the series is headed, Nidimoru has been candid about the ambition behind the Season 3 cliffhanger. "We have a bigger plan in mind and this was like a pause at the midpoint," he said. Writing for Season 4 is already underway, with the creators hinting at a shorter turnaround this time.