Not June 13, Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Marry On This Date. Bonus - Wedding Venue

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly shared details of their upcoming wedding with close friends and family, fuelling fresh excitement among fans, per Elle.

Reports suggest that the couple has already sent out "save the date" invitations, with strict measures in place to maintain privacy around the celebrations.

According to reports, guests were required to sign non-disclosure agreements before confirming their attendance, indicating that the couple is keen to keep the ceremony low-key and away from public attention.

Rhode Island Venue Rumours Dismissed

Earlier speculation had linked the wedding to the Ocean House in Rhode Island. However, those rumours were put to rest by wedding planner Tara Guerard, who clarified the situation on social media.

"I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!"

This statement confirmed that Swift is not getting married at the venue, despite earlier buzz.

Wedding Date Reportedly Set For July 3

While June 13 had long been speculated as the wedding date, newer reports suggest that the couple is planning to marry on July 3 instead. Details about the venue remain undisclosed. Per Hola!, it is most likely to take place in New York.

Honeymoon Plans Across Multiple Destinations

Following the wedding, the couple is reportedly planning an extensive three-week honeymoon. The itinerary is said to include destinations such as The Bahamas, Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Singapore, and Australia.

Sources suggest that Swift and Kelce intend to stay "off the grid" during this period.

Relationship Timeline And Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been together for over two years. Their engagement in August 2025 came as a surprise to many, with the couple announcing the news through a joint Instagram post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Travis Kelce Under Stress Ahead Of Wedding With Taylor Swift

Behind the glitz and glamour, reports suggest that Travis might be feeling the heat as he juggles multiple commitments, including the big wedding. According to a source quoted by Radar Online, "Travis is losing it, and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now."

It's not just the wedding preparations adding to his stress. The insider revealed that Kelce's plate is overflowing with multiple professional commitments, saying, "He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant, and now football season is in full swing."

The constant spotlight has reportedly made him feel "claustrophobic." The source added, "Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Swift. Plus, he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries."