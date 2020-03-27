'Not For COVID-19': Radhika Apte Clarifies After Hospital Visit

Radhika Apte shared this image. (courtesy: radhikaofficial )

Highlights "Nothing to worry," wrote Radhika Apte

"All is well," she added

"Safe and quarantined," Radhika wrote

Radhika Apte is doing absolutely fine. The Sacred Games actress posted a picture of herself, wearing a mask, on her Instagram profile. She revealed in the post that the picture happens to be from a hospital visit. Radhika also clarified in her caption that the visit was not for COVID - 19. She wrote: "Hospital visit! Not for COVID - 19." She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #Nothingtoworry, #alliswell and #safeandquarantined." Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma commented on her post: "OMG. Take care dear... God bless you."

Check out the post here:

On Friday morning, Radhika Apte shared a throwback photograph from a year ago. The caption on the post read, "Exactly one year ago.. I was in heaven." She added the hashtags #loveofdiving, #diving, #ocean and #readsea.

The novel coronavirus or COVID -19, that originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. In India, total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday night, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, "From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."

Radhika Apte famously starred in Netflix shows and films like Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul. She also featured in PadMan, AndhaDhun, and Michael Winterbottom's The Wedding Guest. She also featured in Marathi plays such as Tu, Purnaviram and Matra Ratra, Samuel Beckett's That Time and Bombay Black in English and Kanyadaan in Hindi.