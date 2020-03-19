Radhika Apte Went To London On 'Full Flight,' Shares Immigration Experience

Radhika Apte shared this photo (courtesy radhikaofficial)

Highlights "There was no issue at immigration," wrote Radhika Apte

"It was rather empty," she added

"Had a wonderful chat with them," Radhika also said

Actress Radhika Apte, who shuttles between India and London throughout the year, flew into the British capital amid the coronavirus outbreak recently and responded to messages of concern from her well-wishers in an Instagram post. The Sacred Games actress also shared her experience of going through immigration at London's Heathrow Airport. "For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity - I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all messages," read Radhika's post. Other than her work commitments, Radhika travels to London to be with her husband, London-based musician Benedict Taylor.

The 34-year-old actress added not one but two postscripts to her note and said that her flight back from India was full: "PS - BA flight was full! (Though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.)" Talking about Europe's plans to close borders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Radhika said: "More PS - The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet."

Read Radhika Apte's post here:

Looks like Radhika Apte was busy with her work schedule and just began practising social distancing. Here's what she posted after her "last day of work" for now.

While Radhika checked into London, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja just returned from the country. On her Instagram stories, Sonam talked about her hassle-free experience of going through immigration at the Delhi airport and thanked the authorities for being meticulous and thorough with the procedure.

Radhika Apte's body of work includes films such as Bazaar, AndhaDhun, PadMan, Kabali, Parched, The Wedding Guest and Badlapur. She has also featured in critically acclaimed short films Ahalya and Kriti. Radhika Apte is best known for featuring in web-series Sacred Games, Ghoul and Stories By Rabindranath Tagore.