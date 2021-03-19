'Not A Show Off... But To Inspire You All:' Dharmendra After Getting His First COVID Vaccine Shot

Dharmendra in a still from the video. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Highlights Dharmendra got vaccinated on Friday

The actor shared a video on his Twitter profile

The actor will next be seen in the film 'Apne 2'

Dharmendra is the latest addition to the list of veteran actors who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the uninitiated, so far stars like Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Paresh Rawal have also received the COVID-19 vaccine shots. The actor, on Friday, shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen getting vaccinated. The 85-year-old actor, in his tweet wrote that the idea behind sharing the video was "not to show off" but to urge his fans to get themselves vaccinated.

The actor accompanied his video along with a tweet that read, "Tweet karte karte... Josh aa gaya ... Aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene... It's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all." The veteran actor signed off his tweet with these words: "Friends, please take care."

Take a look at Dharmendra's tweet here:

Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it's definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most revered actor has starred in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, co-starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The actor's next project is Apne 2 - the second installment of the 2007 film Apne. Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, who featured in the first installment will also star in the second part. Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will also feature in the film. The film was announced in November last year.