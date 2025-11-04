Ahead Of New York Mayoral Election, Old Video Of Mira Nair Calling Son Zohran Mamdani "Desi" Goes Viral

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, has emerged as a surprise contender in the 2025 New York mayoral race. The 34-year-old, born in Uganda, is a New York State Assembly member and a democratic socialist.

Amid Zohran Mamdani's run for mayor, an old interview featuring Mira Nair has once again surfaced on the internet. In the interaction, the Monsoon Wedding director claimed that her son was not a “firang” (foreigner). Her choice of words drew significant backlash from a section of social media users.

Mira Nair, in a 2013 conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that her son Zohran Mamdani was “a total desi.”

“Completely. We are not firangs at all. He is very much like us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all. He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian,” she had said at the time.

Mira Nair added, “He is a very chaalu (smart) fellow. We speak only Hindustani at home. He is involved with popular culture, but he is not into movies, as in he does not make them (unlike me).”

When the 68-year-old was asked whether she was deliberately trying to shield Zohran Mamdani from the spotlight, the director confirmed the same. She said, “Yes, we are not filmy people,” sharing that her son “often” visits India. However, she was opposed to the idea of him joining the film world.

Mira Nair said, “No. No. He should do whatever he wants to do. I do not see it in him to make movies. He is very involved with current affairs, politics, and political issues. I think he can be engaged in the world in some way to make a difference. He is very, very interested in that.”

Ahead of the November 4 election day in the US, Zohran Mamdani has already emerged as the front-runner in the NYC mayoral race. He has promised to “lower costs and make life easier” for New Yorkers.