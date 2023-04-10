Shefali Shah Reveals She Was Touched Inappropriately And Didn't Say Anything: 'Everyones Gone Through It'

Shefali Shah shared this picture. (courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Actor Shefali Shah has often won over the audience with her stellar performances. Be it the courageous Police Officer in Delhi Crime or the overbearing mother in Dil Dhadakne Do, the actress has never failed to impress her fans. In a recent podcast with ANI, the actor however revealed a horrifying incident from her past, which left her feeling like "c**p". Deliberating on the incident, Shefali Shah told Smita Prakash in an ANI Podcast about the time when she was inappropriately touched in a crowded place.

“As I said earlier, everyone's gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling c**p about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn't say it was guilt but it's just…shameful.”

The actress was discussing her breakthrough performance in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding when she opened up about a being a survivor herself. For the unversed, in Monsoon Wedding, Shefali Shah played the role of Ria Verma who was sexually abused as a child.

On being asked about her feelings post the chilling experience, Shefali told ANI that she did not give it much of a thought but it was something that deeply struck her.

"A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing'. Honestly, I don't think I gave it so much thought that it's an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film,” the actor added.

Last year, the actor won an award in the best actress category at the Melbourne film festival for her role in the film Jalsa. The film featured Vidya Balan in the lead. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial also won the “equality in films” award. Sharing a few glimpses from the award function on Instagram, Shefali Shah wrote, “What a win…Team Jalsa wins the equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you, IFFMelbourne, and all of you for all the love you will have showered on Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love.”

Shefali Shah was last seen in Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She also starred in Netflix's Delhi Crime: Season 2. The show won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.