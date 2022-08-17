Darlings Star Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shefali Shah shared this picture. (courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Shefali Shah tests positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress, who recently returned from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), shared the health update on Instagram. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Shefali Shah wrote. She further urged people, who came in contact with her to get tested. “Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she added. While sharing the note with her Instagram family, Shefali Shah added a folded hands emoji in the caption.

People have flooded the comment section with “speedy recovery” messages. Actress Achint Kaur wrote, “Take care…Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah won an award in the best actress category at the Melbourne film festival for her role in the film Jalsa. The film featured Vidya Balan in the lead. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial also won the “equality in films” award. Sharing a few glimpses from the award function on Instagram, Shefali Shah wrote, “What a win…Team Jalsa wins the equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you, IFFMelbourne, and all of you for all the love you will have showered on Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love.”

Shefali Shah was last seen in the Netflix release, Darlings. Directed by Jasmeet Reen, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt play the role of a mother-daughter duo. The film has managed to garner rave reviews from both critics as well as fans. A few days ago, the actress thanked her fans for all the love in the typical Darlings lingo. She wrote, “Hey darlings… thank yous, we loves you… pleej (please).”

Shefali Shah will be next seen in Delhi Crime: Season 2. The show won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.