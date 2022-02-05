Nora Fatehi Reveals Someone Tried To Hack Her Instagram Account

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Highlights Nora Fatehi was last seen in a music video

The actress revealed someone tried to hack her account

She thanked the team of Instagram for resolving the issue

Nora Fatehi, on Friday night, revealed that someone "attempted" to "hack" her Instagram account. The actress shared a statement soon after all her posts disappeared from her profile. Nora Fatehi wrote that someone tried to hack her account and the issue has been resolved now. Her statement read, "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning." The actress thanked the team of Instagram for helping her recover the account. "Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly," she added.

Read Nora Fatehi's statement here:

Screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also featured in Salman Khan's Bharat. She featured Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video Dance Meri Rani.

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in film - she's featured in songs from films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan. She's participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place of Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.