Nora Fatehi Flees Los Angeles Due To Catastrophic Wildfires

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in the comedy movie Madgaon Express, has evacuated Los Angeles, as the wildfires continue to ravage the city.

A video shows the actress talking about her harrowing experience.

She shares, “Hey guys, so I'm in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order, like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff, and I'm evacuating out of this area. I'm gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today. I really hope I can catch it."

She added, "I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this sh** is scary. I have never experienced this before so I'm gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. Crazy. I'm gonna keep you guys updated."

Earlier, it was also reported that the voting deadline for Oscars was extended by two days, due to the tragedy.

The voting lines for nearly 10,000 Academy members, opened on January 8, 2025, and was originally set to close on January 12, 2025. The voting lines will now close on January 14, 2025.

The nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, 2025, has also been moved to January 19, 2025.

As per Variety, Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 3, 2025.

The Academy sent an email to its esteemed members yesterday, detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

The email read, “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California."

He concluded by saying that many of their industry members reside in California, and they were thinking and praying for their safety.

