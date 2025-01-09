Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Firefighters in California are battling raging wildfires that have killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit. Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate Los Angeles-- the second largest city in the United States-- as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations, as the blaze spread to the parched terrain of Hollywood Hills- the world's entertainment capital.

Over 70,000 people were evacuated from Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles areas of California in the last 24 hours due to four to five major fires that remain uncontained as the wind speed remained very high in upscale Palisades, Eaton and Hurst areas. A state of emergency has been declared in the area, with Washington sending help to bring the situation under control.

This is being dubbed the largest blaze in the history of Los Angeles with the city grappling with water and firefighting shortages. With new fires breaking out and threatening iconic areas, retired firefighters have been called in for help.

Here are LIVE updates on California wildfires: