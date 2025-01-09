Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Firefighters in California are battling raging wildfires that have killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit. Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate Los Angeles-- the second largest city in the United States-- as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations, as the blaze spread to the parched terrain of Hollywood Hills- the world's entertainment capital.
Over 70,000 people were evacuated from Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles areas of California in the last 24 hours due to four to five major fires that remain uncontained as the wind speed remained very high in upscale Palisades, Eaton and Hurst areas. A state of emergency has been declared in the area, with Washington sending help to bring the situation under control.
This is being dubbed the largest blaze in the history of Los Angeles with the city grappling with water and firefighting shortages. With new fires breaking out and threatening iconic areas, retired firefighters have been called in for help.
Here are LIVE updates on California wildfires:
Palisades Fire Ravages 15,800 Acres, Kills 5; Musk Shares Devastation Footage
President Joe Biden officially approved a major disaster declaration in the state on Wednesday, as per a White House statement.
Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Update: Trump Blames California Environmental Policies For Water Shortage
President-elect Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Wednesday to claim that the lack of water was the result of the state's environmental policies.
However, the fact is that much of Los Angeles' water comes from the Colorado River, and farming -- rather than residential use or firefighting -- takes the lion's share of all water that flows into Southern California.
Earlier, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones pleaded with people to save water after hydrants in Pacific Palisades ran dry.
Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Trump, Musk Ask California Gov To Resign Over Wildfire
US President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, calling the fires "virtually apocalyptic" and pointing a finger at state rules protecting endangered species for limiting the amount of water that gets sent south from Northern California. He also called for the Democrat leader's resignation.
Mr Trump's close aide Elon Musk echoed the incoming President's sentiments and shared a screengrab of his Social Truth on X.
January 9, 2025
Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Oscar Nominations Postponed Till January 19
Next week's unveiling of the Oscar nominations was pushed back until January 19, to give Academy members affected by fires more time to cast their ballots this week.
California Wildfires LIVE Update: Actor James Woods Shares Video Of Fire Nearing His Home
Emmy-winning actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames engulfing trees and bushes near his Pacific Palisades home as he got ready to evacuate, and shortly afterwards said all the fire alarms were going off.
"I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," Woods said.
Our neighbor’s friend sent this video evacuating our area… pic.twitter.com/n8zLWgi3gR— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025
Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Actress Mandy Moore Evacuates Home
Mandy Moore, the singer and "This Is Us" actress, told followers on Instagram she had fled with her children and pets from the path of a blaze that had left her Altadena neighborhood "leveled."
"My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb," she wrote, in a caption to footage of the destruction.
"We Lost Practically Everything": Wildfires Rage Around Los Angeles
Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires that have broken in Los Angeles California, forcing over 1,00,000 people from their homes.
California Wildfires LIVE Update: Elon Musk Shares Video Of Destruction
Tesla boss Elon Musk showed the aftermath of the fire in one of the suburban areas in LA with cars, homes and trees completely charred.
A friend in LA just took this video pic.twitter.com/WJBWCHmCUs— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025
Los Angeles Residents In "Panic Mode" As Fireballs Cause Devastation
South California is experiencing a very dry winter, which makes vegetation more flammable.
Los Angeles wildfires LIVE Updates: Blaze Spread To Hollywood As 100,000 Ordered To Evacuate
Raging wildfires surrounding Los Angeles spread to the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, after other fires in the area killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit. More than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the fires, which have burned parched terrain almost unimpeded since they began on Tuesday.
"This firestorm is the big one," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after rushing back to Los Angeles upon cutting short an official trip to Ghana.
A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference, forcing more evacuations and raising to six the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Biden Cancels Italy Trip To Focus On Fires Response
Ground Report: California Declares Wildfire Emergency, Retired Firefighters Called In
A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by terrifying wildfires in Los Angeles this week that killed at least five people.
California Wildfires LIVE Update: Hollywood Screeched To A Halt
The showbiz capital has been besieged by multiple out-of-control blazes, with Hollywood events including a glitzy awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere among those cancelled as firefighters battle flames in hurricane-force winds.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area, a favourite spot for celebrities where multimillion-dollar houses nestle on beautiful hillsides, while other infernos sprang up across the north of the city.
