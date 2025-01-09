Trump Alleges California Burning As Governor Tried To Save "Worthless" Fish

As thousands flee their homes in California due to wildfires, US President-Elect Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Governor Gavin Newsom, saying "this is all his fault" and he must quit. Earlier, Trump alleged that the Governor's policies were to blame for the situation in some of the US's most prominent cities. The Governor has hit back, saying people are fleeing and the President-Elect's response is to politicise it.

Among the worst-hit areas is Los Angeles, home to top Hollywood celebrities. At least five people have been killed and 1,500 buildings damaged as firefighters struggle to control the blaze. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said they don't have enough firefighters to tackle the situation. "We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," he said, according to an AFP report.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump alleged that the California Governor had refused to sign a water restoration declaration that would have allowed millions of gallons into California. Referring to Newsom as "Newscum", he said, "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way."

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!" Trump added.

In a post later in the day, the President-Elect said the Governor must resign. "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" he said.

Hitting back at the President-Elect's charge, the California Governor's office said the Governor is focused on saving people instead of politics. "There is no such document as the water restoration declaration - that is pure fiction. The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need," his office said in a post on X.

The Governor slammed the President-Elect from his account. "People are literally fleeing. Kids have lost their schools. Communities have lost their churches. Families have lost their homes. Some have even lost their lives. And the President-Elect's response is to politicize it," he said. "We'll continue to focus on what matters: saving lives and putting out these unprecedented fires."

Much of Los Angeles' water comes from the Colorado River, and agriculture takes the lion's share of water flowing into Southern California, AFP has reported.

Outgoing President Joe Biden has cancelled a trip to Italy to focus on the firefight. "We're doing anything and everything, and as long as it takes to contain these fires," he has said.