"Good News Is...": Biden's Awkward Announcement During Wildfires Briefing

In what was an awkward “good news” announcement during a press briefing about wildfires causing massive devastation in Southern California, outgoing US President Joe Biden said he had become a great-grandfather today.

The 82-year-old, speaking at a fire station in Santa Monica, said, “The good news is, I'm a great-grandfather as of today. I'll remember this day for a lot of reasons.” The announcement evoked nervous laughs and claps in the room.

Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, gave birth to her first child, a boy named William Brannon Neal IV, First Lady Jill Biden confirmed on Instagram. Biden is believed to be the first US president to become a great-grandfather while in office.

He also voiced concern over the challenges his family faced in the wake of the wildfires. “It's astounding what has happened. Only one piece of good news: my son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday that their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it's still standing, they're not sure.”

At least five people have died as wildfires continue to spread across Los Angeles County, with many still uncontained. Tens of thousands of people have had to be evacuated, with many homes burnt to ashes. Biden's comments, made in the middle of a discussion on the tragedy, caught many off guard.

An X user commented, “True to form, Joe Biden is more concerned about his own family than the American people.”

Another wrote, “Is it possible to be even more self-absorbed and disconnected from those around you?”

“This didn't feel like the time or place to announce it,” a comment read.

Firefighters have been working hard for days to fight the fires in Los Angeles County, dealing with strong winds and low humidity. On Wednesday, as the winds eased, helicopters flew again and dropped water and fire retardants to help control the fire and protect homes.

The Palisades Fire, burning between Malibu and Santa Monica, has become the most destructive fire in LA history, CNN reported. It has burnt over 15,800 acres and destroyed at least 1,000 structures. Another major fire, the Eaton Fire in Altadena, has spread to over 10,000 acres, threatening around 13,000 buildings.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District have been closed Thursday due to the fires, and two schools in the Palisades have been destroyed.

Joe Biden had planned to visit Italy this week, likely his last overseas trip as president, but cancelled it to focus on responding to the wildfires in California. "We're doing everything we can, and as long as it takes to contain these fires," Biden said.