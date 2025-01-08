"Gonna Be Okay": Man, Trapped In Los Angeles Wildfire, Tells His Dog

Two men and a dog were trapped in their Pacific Palisades home as a wildfire engulfed the Los Angeles hillside. The fast-moving wildfires have swept through southern California, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.



A video, widely shared on X, shows massive flames encircling the property. The camera pans to show the extent of the blaze. “It's gonna be okay,” the man, filming the chaos, reassures and pets his dog.

Nightmare Fuel

Two men and a dog trapped in a home surrounded by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/YDCkFmLNbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

The video sparked concern online.



“Are they OK?” a user asked.

Are they OK? — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 8, 2025

Another suggested, “Get in the shower with the dogs and turn it on. That's the only idea I have. My heart breaks.”

Get in the shower with the dogs and turn it on. That's the only idea I have. My heart breaks. — pickle (@yurab84) January 8, 2025

The user who posted the video later updated the situation. “The dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property,” he confirmed

I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

The Pacific Palisades fire, which tore through a hillside neighbourhood known for its celebrity residences, has forced many to evacuate the area, with roads blocked and many residents fleeing on foot after abandoning their cars.



The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a call for off-duty firefighters to help battle the flames, with winds gusting up to 97 kmph in some areas. The wind speeds have complicated firefighting efforts, making it too dangerous for aircraft to assist with containing the fire.



Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the blaze. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the fire zone and described the damage, revealing that “many structures” had already been destroyed.



Local reports confirm several injuries, including burns to faces and hands. Officials also confirmed that a female firefighter suffered a head injury while battling the fast-moving wildfire.



Sheila Kelliher, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, described the scene to The New York Times, saying, “These embers are blowing everywhere, and I'm just watching it chew up the hillside, and as it gets to each new patch of fuel it's just exploding.”



The ongoing Santa Ana windstorm is expected to intensify overnight, with isolated gusts potentially exceeding 160 kmph in the mountains and foothills. This wind event, combined with months of drought, has left the region vulnerable to further destruction.