<i>Nobody Wants This 2</i>: Leighton Meester To Play This Character In Adam Brody's Rom-Com Series

Nobody Wants This starred Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the lead, it was dropped on Netflix, last year, on September 26, 2024.

Such was the craze for the show, that it was renewed for season 2, within 2 months of its release.

Adam Brody plays the role of Noah, the 'Hot Rabbi', while Kristen Bell essays the role of a sex and dating podcaster named Joanne.

Yesterday, the news of Leighton Meester, Adam Brody's real-life partner, joining Nobody Wants This Season 2, surfaced online.

Needless to say, fans of the Gossip Girl star were ecstatic with the news. Adam and Leighton as a real-life couple also enjoy a massive fanbase.

As reported by Netflix Tudum, Leighton Meester will be joining the series as Joanne's (Kristen Bell) old nemesis. Leighton will be a guest star on the show and will have a brief appearance.

Netflix's statement read, "Meester will guest-star as Abby, Joanne's nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer."

Fans are thrilled with the news and want to know more, especially if Adam and Leighton will have scenes together in the acclaimed series.

Adam Brody also won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, earlier this year, at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The plot highlights a mature love story where an unusual pair falls in love with each other, and how they navigate those feelings.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have previously worked together in The Oranges (2011) and Life Partners (2014).