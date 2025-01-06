Golden Globes 2025: Leighton Meester And Adam Brody React To Working Together Again

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have been asked about the possibility of them working together, numerous times. The couple walked the red carpet at Golden Globes last evening, and reacted to the same.

To those unaware, Meester and Brody have earlier worked together in projects called The Oranges and River Wild.

In conversation with E!, Leighton replied saying that the topic of them collaborating again have come up many times. She said, "We have to resist more than we seek it out."

Adam added, "We should come up with something to do together." His wife playfully said, that she did have an idea, but it's top secret.

They are one of the most loved celeb couples in Hollywood.

In conversation with GQ, back in 2019, the Nobody Wants This star had shared, "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don't seek out promotion in that way. We've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

On being asked about the secret behind their happy marriage, he told Today, "Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who's great and then just kind of listen to 'em."

On the work front, Adam Brody has had a spectacular year with his series Nobody Wants This. He was paired opposite Kristen Bell in the show which was widely appreciated and loved by netizens for its modern-day take on relationships.

He received his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the hit show. He was joined by his wife, actress Leighton Meester on the special occasion.

Nobody Wants This was a coming-of-age romantic comedy. Adam played the role of Noah, an unconventional rabbi who falls in love with an outspoken sex and dating podcaster, Joanne, played by Kristen Bell.

The series has been created by Erin Foster, and was renewed for Season 2 post his positive reception by viewers