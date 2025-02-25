SAG Awards 2025: Kristen Bell And Leighton Meester's <i>Gossip Girl</i> Reunion Was A Treat For Fans

Award ceremonies create so much more buzz with surprise reunions, and the SAG Awards this year left no stone unturned.

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester recorded a hilarious video that had the audience in splits.

To those unaware, Kristen Bell voiced the iconic Gossip Girl on the much-loved teen show, while Leighton Meester played the role of Blair Waldorf.

To make the awards ceremony all the more interesting, Bell brought back her much-loved voiceover with Meester joining in. The duo were all set to deliver gossip to the audience.

kristen bell and leighton meester doing a gossip girl bit in 2025 this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/bNGwUeDmrp — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) February 24, 2025

The voiceover began, "Hey, everyone, Gossip Girl here, one of my sources, sends me this—Spotted at Table 8: Jeff Goldblum has a "Wicked" appetite. And a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham."

Kristen continued, "And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothee Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre with a side of..." and then she suddenly cut off and looked at Meester.

Kristen told Meester, "Leighton, none of this is gossip. It's just all about food."

Leighton responded, "Sorry, I'm just really hungry."

"The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us. I think we should pass the torch," Bell remarked.

"Amen," Meester replied.

It is indeed very exciting for the audience as Leighton is all set to join the cast of Nobody Wants This 2, with her husband Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the lead.

Kristen Bell was also nominated in Best Actor in a Comedy Series at SAG Awards 2025.



