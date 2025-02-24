SAG Awards 2025: <i>Shogun, A Complete Unknown</i> And <i>Only Murders In The Building</i> Sweep Top Honours. Check out Full List Of Winners

After the Golden Globes and with the Oscars just around the corner, the spotlight turned to the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which celebrates the best performances in film and television for 2024.

In a surprising turn, Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez took home top honours at the 2025 SAG Awards, which aired live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Conclave (Sergio Castellitto, Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Fall Guy

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai, Shogun

- Anna Sawai, Shogun Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks

- Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - Shogun (Shinnosuke Abe, Tadanobu Asano, Tommy Bastow, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Hiromoto Ida, Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroto Kanai, Yuki Kura, Takeshi Kurokawa, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - Shogun (Shinnosuke Abe, Tadanobu Asano, Tommy Bastow, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Hiromoto Ida, Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroto Kanai, Yuki Kura, Takeshi Kurokawa, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Only Murders in the Building (Michael Cyril Creighton, Zach Galifianakis, Selena Gomez, Richard Kind, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Steve Martin, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Martin Short)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Shogun

The event was streamed live on Netflix, with Kristen Bell returning for her second time as host. Bell made history in 2018 as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, after the show's 23-year run without one.