<i>Nobody Wants This</i> Season 2: Adam Brody And Kristen Bell's Series To Begin Filming On This Date

Nobody Wants This, a romantic comedy by Netflix released last year in 2024. The series gained immense love from the audience for its mature storyline about an unusual pair falling in love.

Adam Brody plays the role of Noah, the "Hot Rabbi", while Kristen Bell portrays Joanne, a relationship podcaster.

Such was the popularity and reach of the series, that it was renewed for a Season 2, just after two weeks of Season 1 dropping.

As for the date of Season 2's filming, Jackie Tohn, who plays Noah's sister-in-law Esther, told Deadline, "We start March 3. I don't know what date it is, but I feel like that's soon. So, it's been a whirlwind. It sort of feels like we haven't stopped since Season 1 because we came out and then we were doing press. Then we were sort of thrust right into awards season, which was sort of insane that we were even included in that conversation. And now, we're starting Season 2 already. It's sort of just going, it's awesome."

Tohn revealed at the Critics Choice Awards, earlier this year, that the principal photography is all set to commence on March 3, 2025.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This was shot between February 2 and May 16, 2024 and released on September 26, 2024.

No further announcements on when Season 2 will premiere, has been officially revealed.

Adam Brody who played the hot rabbi, Noah, bagged the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

His winning speech went viral as he paid an emotional tribute to his wife, actress Leighton Meester, famous for her role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl.