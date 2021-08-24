No Words Needed For These Loved Up Pics Of Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar with Rahul Vaidya (courtesy dishaparmar)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar just painted Instagram red simply by being adorable. On Tuesday evening, Disha Parma shared glimpses of what can be termed as memories for a lifetime. Disha Parma filled up her Instagram with bunch of adorable photos of herself with husband Rahul Vaidya. In the photos, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, smiling ear-to-ear, can be seen hugging each other - in one of the snippets, Rahul can be seen adorable kissing his wife. To describe her current mood, Disha Parmar captioned the photos with a bunch of emojis and heart icons. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last month after dating for years.

No words needed for these photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.

Rahul and Disha often feature in adorable posts on each other's feed, including pages from their wedding album.

Here's how Rahul Vaidya congratulated his wife on her new show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. "l'll the best for your new show and I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot and all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you!"

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in a day wedding last month, which was also attended by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, where Rahul sang the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride. The couple had their haldi ceremony a day ahead of their wedding and filled up Instagram with priceless memories. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house - months after which, they made the wedding announcement.