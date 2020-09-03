No Time To Die Trailer 2.0: Daniel Craig Vs Rami Malek Won't Let You Blink For A Second

Daniel Craig in a still from No Time To Die (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The new trailer was shared on Thursday

'No Time To Die' is Daniel Craig's sign off film as Bond

It also marks the 25th film of the Bond franchise

The brand new trailer of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die released on Thursday and it turned out to be treasure box of secrets, plot twists and unpredictable turns. The new trailer is basically an elaborated version of the first one - offering frequent glimpses of Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), Bond's love interest. The new trailer hints that Bond quit his service at MI6 (UK's secret intelligence service) for Swann and now her resurfaced "secret" has forced him to "come back to play." One of the most interesting bits about No Time To Die is the villain - a scar faced Safin - played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek. He's seriously got no chill because all he wants his "revenge" and the woman Bond is in love with. "When her secret finds its way out, that's gonna be the end of you," James Bond is told in the trailer.

Unlike the first trailer, Rami Malek gets a dialogue in this one, the weight of which is felt by Bond and the viewers: "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be little tidier," he tells James Bond.

Actress Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel star), who has been assigned the 007 licence to kill after James Bond quit active service, dominates a number of significant sequences in the trailer. In the action packed trailer, she fights side by side with James Bond on his mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, and also have a few sharp exchanges with each other. The trailer also has glimpses of actors Ralph Fiennes as MI6 head M; Ana de Armas, cast as a new MI6 agent; Christoph Waltz, who resumes the role of Bond's old villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, one of Bond's trusted accomplices.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's sign off film as James Bond. We'll let the new trailer of No Time To Die blow your mind one scene at a time:

Here's the first trailer of No Time To Die, which had sent the Internet into a tizzy back when it released in December last year. Twitter particularly obsessed over Rami Malek's appearance and we totally get it.

Last year, an explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios in June had damaged the film's sets, causing one minor injury, news agency AFP reported earlier. Sometime during the film's shoot, even Daniel Craig had to opt for an ankle surgery due an on-set injury in Jamaica. No Time To Die was initially slated to hit screens in April this year but the new release date now falls in November.