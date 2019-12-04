No Time To Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back As James Bond But He Has Competition

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig in the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Bond is back! Sorry, we mean, James Bond is back and he is all set to take on new enemies in No Time To Die, the trailer of which released on Wednesday evening and it occupied the top spot on the list of trends in no time. The trailer showcases the changes that have taken place at MI6 and around the world since James Bond's decision to leave the services. Daniel Craig, who plays MI5 spy secret agent is back to take on a new enemy Safin, played by Rami Malek. The two-and-a-half minute trailer is replete with twists and turns. To begin with, James Bond is replaced with new 007 Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. A reluctant Daniel Craig is dragged back into service by his old friend from the CIA - Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright), in order to take up the case of a missing scientist. Oscar-winning actor Ram Malek makes a blink-and-miss appearance as a mask-wearing antagonist. Lashana Lynch, as new 007 steals the thunder with her high octane action stunts and her sass. "Stay in his lane. You try getting away and I'll put a bullet in your knee," she warns Daniel Craig. James Bond's love interest Dr Madeleine Swann also ( played by Léa Seydoux) makes recurring appearances during the trailer.

In the twenty-fifth Bond film, James Bond, who sets out on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, encounters a mysterious villain equipped with dangerous new technology. James Bond's old nemesis Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, also appears during the trailer.

Check out the trailer of No Time To Die here:

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's sign off film as 007, has been directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film has been co-produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The film is slated to release on April 3, 2020 in India.