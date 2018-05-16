No Sridevi, No Mr India Sequel. Makers Reportedly Shelve Film

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in a still from Mr India (Courtesy YouTube)

It appears that the much talked-about sequel of Shekhar Kapur's 1987 blockbuster filmwill not see the light of day after Sridevi's tragic end, reported Bollywood Hungama . Last year, several reports stated that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor (who originally co-starred with the actress in) were to produce the sequel. Now, a source close to the Kapoors told Bollywood Hungama that the producers have dropped the plan to make a sequel without two of the most iconic stars associated with the film - Sridevi and Amrish Puri. It is impossible to recreate the aura of the 'original', the source said. "It makes no sense to have a sequel without Sridevi. It's likewithout Nargis, Or Agra without the Taj Mahal," Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.is so closely associated with three main actors Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi. With two of them gone it would be impossible to recreate the magic of the original. Boney and Anil have decided to call off the sequel plans," the source added.Director Shekhar Kapur, who has previously refused to helm the project, confirmed his complete withdrawal and told Bollywood Hungama : "I don't know what is happening with that project or what Boney Kapoor's plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi is no more, the question doesn't arise."is regarded as Bollywood's first sci-fi film and starred Sridevi as a feisty journalist whereas Anil Kapoor played a violinist, who spent his days supervising over a bunch of orphans and his nights as an invisible vigilante. Amrish Puri featured as the villainous Mogambo. After Sridevi's smashing comeback withfollowing a hiatus of 15 years, Boney Kapoor had revealed plans for a sequel with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. He had also mentioned that the script has not been finalized and work is under progress.Sridevi's sudden death in February was indeed shocking news - she drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the Best Actress national Award recently for her stunning performance in 2017 movie

