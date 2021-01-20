No Points For Guessing What Preity Zinta's 'Happy Place' Looks Like

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity is currently on a road trip with her husband Gene Goodenough

She shared a new photo from her trip on Wednesday

Preity's friends also accompanied her on the trip

Preity Zinta, currently on a happy-go-lucky road trip with her husband Gene Goodenough and some friends, shared an adorable photo of herself and her husband with an equally adorable caption on Wednesday. The actress, in her post, called her husband her "happy place" and even dedicated a nursery rhyme with a twist to him. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of you," Preity Zinta wrote for Gene Goodenough in her caption. Aww. The photo features her wearing blue jeans, red jacket and a white cap while Gene Goodenough can be seen sporting a black jacket and blue denims at a snow-clad location.

Check out Preity Zinta's adorable post here:

Preity Zinta, on Tuesday, updated her fans about her road trip by sharing a group photo on her Instagram profile. "Best trips are road trips," read the caption on her post, also featuring her friends. Here's the photo we are talking about:

On Preity Zinta's Instagram feed, you will find several loved up posts that she has shared for her husband. By the end of 2020, she treated her fans to these adorable pictures of herself and her husband.

Remember when Preity went hiking with Gene Goodenough after staying at her home for almost 3 weeks in Los Angeles? "Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8-mile hike. Omg! It was the most amazing view," she captioned that post.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The actress was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.