For Preity Zinta, 'Best Trips Are Road Trips.' See Her Post

Road trips are the "best trips" for Preity Zinta. The actress is currently enjoying every bit of her road trip with her husband Gene Goodenough, and friend Rikoo Sharma at a snow-clad location. On Tuesday, Preity Zinta posted a picture from her trip, in which she can be seen clicking a selfie and needless to say, her smile stole the show. The actress can be seen wearing a red winter jacket, which she paired with a white cap. "Best trips are road trips," she wrote in the caption and added hashtags such as #Sun #Snow and #Family. See her post here:

Preity Zinta lives in Los Angeles with her husband. She rang in the new year with Gene Goodenough and Rikoo Sharma. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, she wrote: "Happy New Year everyone. Hope this year brings peace, wellness, happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone out there. Love and light always."

The actress recently trended on social media for sharing a throwback picture from the sets of her debut film Dil Se. The photo was from the track Jiya Jale, which Preity captioned as: "Do you think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing? I was just doing everything Farah Khan asked me to like a good girl. This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot."

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.