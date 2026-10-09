Rajinikanth And Ashwath Marimuthu Disagree On Sets Of <i>Dharman</i>? Team Calls It "Wrong Information"

The shooting of Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman is progressing smoothly, and the actor has had no disagreement with director Ashwath Marimuthu, his team has revealed. The clarification came after a post – now deleted – on X claimed that an issue had made the on-set environment a bit uncomfortable.

A member of Rajinikanth's team has rejected these claims, saying the Jailer star is happy and comfortable working with Ashwath, adding the film is moving ahead without any problems.

The person said they had personally seen the director working with energy and Rajinikanth enjoying his time. They added that the superstar feels encouraged while shooting the film.

On X, Riaz K Ahmed, a member of Rajinikanth's PR team, wrote, “This is completely wrong information. I have seen with my own eyes over many days on the shooting location how Director Ashwath Marimuthu works in his energetic style and how being on the film set brings great courage and joy to the leader. The film Dharman is progressing well, quickly, and excellently.”

Ashwath Marimuthu was not the first-choice director for Dharman, which is produced by Kamal Haasan. At the film's launch event in June, Rajinikanth had explained that the team had first selected KS Ravikumar, but things did not work out. Later, Sundar C joined the project, but he had another film commitment.

As a result, he had to leave Dharman, which caused a delay in the film's progress. After these changes, Ashwath was finalised to helm the movie.

The superstar further claimed that Cibi Chakravarthi had also joined the film, but he came up with a new story. The story was about a nuclear scientist and nuclear technology.

Although the team liked the idea, it was difficult to make because it needed a lot of planning and time. The film was also supposed to be shot in Afghanistan and Russia. So, the team decided to put the project on hold and work on it at a later time.

Dharman is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2027. Before that, Rajinikanth will appear in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release on October 15.

Several actors from the first part, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, will return for the sequel. The new cast members include Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna.

Also Read: Dharman First Look: Rajinikanth Is A Doctor With 'Killer' Instinct In Kamal Haasan's Film