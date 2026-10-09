Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Sets The Stage For A Big Kerala Opening With 6 am Shows

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer 2 is heading towards a worldwide theatrical release on October 15. Ahead of the release, the booking announcement stated that the advance booking window will open on October 11 at 10 AM, while the first show is scheduled for 6 AM in Kerala on the release day.

The 6 AM start is particularly significant for a Rajinikanth film in Kerala, where early-morning first shows have traditionally been an important part of the superstar's legacy. As Jailer 2 enters the market with bookings opening four days before release, it is expected to give exhibitors and the trade a clear window to gauge the initial demand ahead of the film's release.

According to a report by Variety, The Kerala release of Jailer 2 is being distributed by Sree Gokulam Movies, with Dream Big Films as the distribution partner. On the other hand, Sree Gokulam Movies is handling the film's Karnataka distribution. The distributor is preparing a large-scale rollout for the Rajinikanth starrer, with trade reports indicating a target of more than 4,000 shows in Kerala.

The booking announcement came as Jailer 2 entered the final stretch of its pre-release campaign. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar released its trailer this week, offering first glimpses of Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Jailer 2 picks up from where the first film left off.

As Rajinikanth returns as the retired jailer who dismantled an idol smuggling network, the sequel finds the entire racketeering network turning against him.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded lineup, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor.

Among new faces, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna have joined the cast.

Jailer 2 has also completed its certification process. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate and has an approved runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds.

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