No Anniversary Celebrations For Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu This Year. Read Her Message

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and his wife, actress Saira Banu, won't be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sunday, she announced in a message posted on the actor's official Twitter handle on Friday. Dilip Kumar, 97, lost his brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan recently. They died of COVID-19. Citing family's loss, Saira Banu wrote in her message: "October 11 is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ehsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well-being. May God be with us all. Stay safe."

On August 21, Aslam Khan, 88, died at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. Days after his death, on September 3, 90-year-old Ehsan Khan also died of the coronavirus.

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married on October 11, 1966. The couple have co-starred in films such as Bairaag, Sagina Mahato, Gopi and Duniya. Last month, the actor posted a picture of himself and Saira Banu twinning in pink outfits and wrote: "Pink. Favourite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us."

Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among many others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.