Nithya Menen Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor's <i>Peddi</i> Row: 'It Doesn't Happen Ony In South Cinema'

Prominent actress Nithya Menen is the latest celebrity to join those speaking out about Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the Telugu film Peddi. Defending South cinema, Nithya said this is a trend practised everywhere. She also urged female actors to set boundaries and exercise their agency, saying being "helpless" is not a solution.

Root of the problem

"I feel the root of the problem lies in the hyper-commercialization of cinema. Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and if the person who's performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified," Nithya told Variety India.

"I don't think we can isolate and say that this only happens in South Indian cinema. That is not true. I feel it's everywhere. It's a trend and everybody follows it," Nithya shared.

"I also don't believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person's priority is. Are there films that I don't get to do or genres that I don't get to do because I don't do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken," she said.

Peddi controversy

A large section of the internet pointed out Janhvi Kapoor's hyper-sexualised projection in the film. They felt Janhvi's character catered to the male gaze, leaving little of substance to bank on.

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology.

"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he wrote on X.

"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he concluded.

Despite harsh criticism, Peddi has been performing well at the box office since its release.