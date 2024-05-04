Nikki Tamboli Remembers Brother Jatin On Third Death Anniversary: 'I Miss You Terribly'

Nikki Tamboli shared this image. (courtesy nikki_tamboli)

Actress Nikki Tamboli remembered her brother Jatin on his third death anniversary. Her brother died in 2021 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was also battling tuberculosis and pneumonia. Nikki Tamboli recently shared an emotional note on social media. She shared a throwback photo with her brother on Instagram. In the snapshot, Nikki Tamboli can be seen tying rakhi on her brother's wrist.

Captioning the post, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "The loss of a brother is a wound that never fully heals, but love and memories help us find strength in the pain. None can understand me better than my brother. I miss you terribly, brother. My brother had always been there for me in my ups and downs. It aches my heart to realize that you are not there anymore..I will always miss your devilish smile and the moments we spent together. It's been 3 years today u left us & nothing feels the same."

Nikki Tamboli added, "Another year has passed, and the ache of your loss is still here. Your laughter and joy are sorely missed. I feel my world has become dimmer without you in it. Having a brother is truly a blessing. I was blessed too. No one could replace a brother. No one can love you like a brother..know you're watching me from above as I could see the brightest star in the night sky.."

"You were the source of inspiration for me. I promise I will never forget your words. I can't believe you are not with me anymore. You left me alone. It's impossible for me to live without you. I am missing you so much, brother," Nikki Tamboli concluded.

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 (2020). She was the second runner-up in the show.