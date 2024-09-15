Nicole Kidman Shares Unseen Family Pics After Mother's Death. See Post

Nicole Kidman is expressing her gratitude to fans and friends for their support as she mourns the loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. In an Instagram post, Nicole wrote, "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week."

She continued, "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other." The actress accompanied her message with family photos.

As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends offered their condolences in the comments. Lenny Kravitz wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power." Natalie Portman added, "So sorry for your loss, Nic. Sending you big love." Naomi Watts wrote, "Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many. Hopefully, she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you."

The news of Janelle Ann Kidman's death broke out when Nicole Kidman won an award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival last Saturday. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and read a statement from the actress. "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."