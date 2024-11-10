Nick Jonas Is Son-In-Law Of The Year As He Attends Priyanka Chopra's Cousin's Wedding Solo With Mother-In-Law Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's singer husband, Nick Jonas, recently attended the wedding of the actress' cousin. The pictures and video of Nick with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, are quickly going viral, setting "son-in-law goals." Priyanka, who is currently shooting for Citadel season two with the Russo Brothers, was missing from the event. In a carousel shared by a fan page on Instagram, Nick can be seen with Madhu Chopra and other relatives at the wedding, which took place in New York. Priyanka's mother is dressed in a long red outfit, while Nick looks dashing in a black tuxedo layered with a crisp white shirt. A short clip also shows Nick and Madhu dancing together.

In the following photos and videos, reportedly from another event during the wedding festivities, Nick Jonas is seen in a white ensemble, while Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, looks elegant in a green ethnic outfit. Nick's mother, Denise Miller-Jonas, also attended the event and looked stunning in a saree. Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra's fiancee, Neelam Upadhyaya, was also spotted at the wedding.

From dancing with the newlywed couple to sharing love-filled moments with Priyanka's family, these glimpses show how Nick seamlessly blended with the desi culture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. They are parents to their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In her “October roll” on Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of heart-melting photos of Malti. The little one stole the show, from wearing an adorable embellished lehenga for Diwali to colouring her book. Malti's cute moments from Priyanka's Diwali and Halloween celebrations truly won everyone's hearts.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State and The Bluff.