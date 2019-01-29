Nick Jonas Had The Best Gifts For Priyanka Chopra's Bridesmaids. Ask Parineeti

Inside Priyanka Chopra's mehendi ceremony (courtesy parineetichopra)

Remember when Parineeti Chopra said Nick Jonas was "madly generous" with his gifts for Priyanka Chopra's bridesmaids? The 30-year-old actress finally revealed what her new jiju gifted Team Bride after the joota hiding ceremony on a recent episode of BFFs With Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia. As per a mid-day report, Parineeti said that when the bridesmaids asked Nick Jonas for the shagun in exchange of his wedding shoes during joota chhupai, he signalled to his groomsmen, who brought out an array of diamond rings, one each for every bridesmaid. Aww... how sweet is that? "He is the best!" mid-day quoted Parineeti as saying on the show.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur in December and soon after the wedding pictures were released on social media, a section of the Internet began speculating the joota hiding money. It was Parineeti, who had set the record straight then with a sternly worded tweet, which said: "To all those speculating the joota hiding money, you know nothing. All I can say is - you're wrong. Nick was more than crazy, hugely, madly generous! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa."

To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 4, 2018

Ahead of that, Parineeti had shared a lovely message for Nick Jonas as she posted a photo from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram. "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united," she had written.

Parineeti also shared an adorable click from Priyanka's haldi ceremony recently, in which she can be seen smearing haldi on Nick Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra was on BFFs With Vogue with none other than her best friend Sania Mirza. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi in the line-up.