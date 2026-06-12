Niall Horan Admits He Didn’t Know Parts Of This One Direction Song He Performed

Niall Horan had an unexpected moment on stage that left him worried while performing in front of a massive crowd. The singer was entertaining around 80,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium during Capital FM's Summertime Ball when he decided to perform One Direction's hit song Steal Your Girl.

However, he suddenly realised there was one small problem mid performance. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Horan admitted that he panicked when he realised he was not as familiar with every verse as he had expected.

In the end, Niall Horan had no trouble as he successfully remembered all the lyrics, including the parts that were originally sung by Zayn Malik and the late Liam Payne. He also pointed out that even if he had forgotten a few lines, he was confident the crowd would help him.

Horan said, “That's so funny because I was thinking, as I was singing it, literally as I was singing the first verse, I was like, 'I've never sung this verse before.' Because I would have only ever sung my part. So I don't think I've ever sung any of those verses before. And here I was, in front of 80,000 people going, ‘Oh, crap, I better not forget the words here.' To be honest, even if I did, they probably would have sung it. It was pretty loud in there.”

When Jimmy Fallon asked how much he usually sang in each One Direction song, Niall Horan joked that his parts were quite short. He said he probably sang for no more than 40 seconds and the rest were sung by the other members, including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and late Liam Payne.

Niall Horan is preparing to hit the road for his upcoming tour, The Dinner Party, which begins on July 9. The tour will open with the first two shows alongside his friend Thomas Rhett at GEODIS Park in Nashville, followed by a July 18 performance at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

After the US dates, Horan will travel to the UK for a series of arena shows in September. He will then travel to Europe. The tour will also take him to Australia in 2027 before he returns to North America. The North American leg is set to begin on March 17, 2027.