Newlywed Taapsee Pannu Says, 'It's Better To Start Enjoying Life Beyond My Profession'

Mathias Boe shared this image. (courtesy: MathiasBoe)

Taapsee Pannu, who got married to badminton player Mathias Boe in March in Udaipur, opened up about her philosophy of life and how she perceives her future in an interview with Elle. From Telugu to Hindi films, from Pink to Haseen Dillruba - Taapsee has come a long way in her professional journey. Talking about her inner peace and realisations, Taapsee told Elle, "There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no 'top'. I've realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I'm okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head."

Apart from work, travel and spending time with family keep Taapsee grounded. Talking about travel, Taapsee told Elle, "It helps me stay mentally fit. This profession can easily turn you into a narcissist, and make you feel like the world revolves around you, and everything is about you. Travel helps me understand that you're literally nothing in the larger scheme of things, which helps me let things go and unwind."

During the same interview, Taapsee said, "I have a family and a home to return to, and I have friends beyond the film industry who I hang out with to intentionally keep that non-celebrity side of me alive."

Taapsee got married to Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. According to sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Among the other guests, Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathais Boe, attended the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

Taapsee's wedding video went crazy viral on Wednesday. In the video, Taapsee can be seen dancing all her way as she walks down the aisle with her sister and girl gang. Take a look:

In the recent years, Taapsee was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba featuring Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Shabaash Mithu which is based on the life of the Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu made her debut as a producer with Blurr. She also acted in that film alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Taapsee's production Dhak Dhak released last year. Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.