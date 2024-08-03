Richa Chadha Shares Pic From Maternity Photoshoot: "So Much Can Change"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl on July 16. Weeks after becoming a mom, Richa walked down memory lane, retracing her steps back to her pregnancy days. On Friday, she shared a couple of unseen black-and-white pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The first click featured the actress embracing her baby bump. She stood in front of a seashore with her eyes closed. Ali Fazal made an appearance in the second snap. He touched the baby bump with one hand while leaning forward. The couple shared beaming smiles radiating joy.

In her caption, Richa tagged her husband and wrote, “Women - the sacred vessel of this divine cosmos. So much can change in a month. We shot this a month ago. Shivaji Storm Sen came over on a stormy day, with his sweet team. It rained so much that the electricity was out. We sat nursing hot cups of tea in the power cut. Thanks, Ali Fazal, you're an anchor. RiALI cute.”

Ali Fazal's Mirzapur co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar reacted to the post. “Wowwww! Such gorgeous images,” she commented. Television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “So many congratulations you three.” Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi dropped a “Wow” and added two heart-eyed emojis. Actor Pulkit Samrat went all red hearts.

Previously, Richa Chadha shared a few greyscale pictures from her maternity shoot. One of the photos captured the actress lying on Ali Fazal's lap, with the actor's hand resting on her baby bump. The side note read, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey Ali Fazal, through this lifetime, and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius Rid Burman to shoot us in our natural habitat Kanika Gulati. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing, and above all love. Ameen!"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020. The two shared screen space in the Fukrey series.