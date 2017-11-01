New York Attack Happened Near Priyanka Chopra's Home. Here's What She Says

The New York truck attack that killed eight and injured 11 people, happened five blocks away from Priyanka Chopra's NYC residence, the actress tweeted this morning. A 29-year-old man driving a rented truck drove down a bike path in Manhattan and killed several people before hitting a school bus. The suspect has been identified. Priyanka, who is currently shooting for the third season of her American TV series Quantico in New York, condemned the attack and tweeted, "This happened 5 blocks from my home. As I drive back home from work, dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world." She also offered her condolences to the people 'affected by the tragedy.'
Highlights
- "This happened 5 blocks from my home," she tweeted
- Priyanka is currently shooting for Quantico 3
- The attack killed eight and injured 11
Read Priyanka's tweets here.
This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc#peace— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017
Nyc.. As resilient as ever. Iu. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017
Priyanka Chopra, 35, plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico. The first season of the show aired in 2015 and the second in 2017. She started shooting for the third season a few weeks ago. "I forgot how nice it is to be in one place for more than a week. New beginnings #Quantico3," Priyanka captioned her post while sharing a sneak peek of the script.
Priyanka won the Best Actress People's Choice Award for the role of Alex Parrish in Quantico twice. She also featured on Forbes List of Highest Paid Television Actress for consecutive two years.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which released this May. Her next Hollywood projects are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project so far.