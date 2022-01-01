New Year 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Send Greetings

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared New Year greetings on social media on Saturday afternoon. The 48-year-old actress shared an adorable picture of herself with daughter Aaradhya. In the picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen happily posing for the camera. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned her note: "Here's wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of love, peace, good health and happiness. God bless." In the comments section, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instafam dropped heart emojis and left New Year greetings.

The former Miss World frequently shares photos of her daughter on her Instagram. On Christmas, she shared these pictures and she wrote: "Here's wishing you all a merry Christmas. Much love, peace, good health and happiness. God bless."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The star couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. The actress also walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week last year.