New Pics From Ananya Panday's Ibiza Album Has BFF Suhana Khan's Heart

Ananya Panday's throwback pictures from Ibiza have her bff Suhana Khan's heart. Ever since returning from her trip to Spain, Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday has been fairly consistent in treating her fans to lovely pictures of herself with her family. Her latest Instagram entry also features snaps of her with her younger sibling Rysa. In the pictures we can see Ananya dressed in her holiday best while posing with her little one. However, what made the post even more special is the sweet comment that her childhood bff Suhana Khan left on her feed thereby calling her a "muse."

Sharing the picture, Ananya Panday wrote, "obsessed with Rysa and her digital camera (or is it the other way around)." Replying to it, her best friend Suhana wrote, "Wow my muse."

Earlier also, the actor dropped pictures from her travel bucket. The first two pictures show Ananya posing pretty in a white dress. There's a full family picture too where the Panday family twin in white. Ananya was captured with her father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. The rest of the pictures give us glimpses of their holiday abode and surroundings. The pictures were taken in Ibiza. Ananya Panday's bestie Shanaya Kapoor commented and wrote, "My beauty" and dropped a string of heart emojis. Deanne Panday also dropped heart emojis on it.

While on a holiday, Ananya Panday accompanied Aditya Roy Kapur in Lisbon. Their images were shared by a paparazzo's account and the caption read, "Brand new couple alert." Take a look at here:

Ananya Panday will next be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana and also in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber thriller.