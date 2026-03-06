New OTT And Theatrical Releases (From March 6-12): <i>Made In Korea, Hello Bachhon</i> And More

The first weekend of March opens with some critically acclaimed movies and series hitting OTT platforms and theatres. This is followed by a series of adventures throughout the week. From reality shows to documentaries, the week will be no less filled with entertainment and excitement.

Here are some of the latest releases on OTT and in theatres -

Gandhi Talks (ZEE5- March 6)

Vijay Sethupathi, Arwind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari's comedy-drama opened in theatres this January after its grand premiere at the 2023 International Film Festival of India. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks features a fruitful collaboration between an unemployed Mahadev and a wealthy businessman, Boseman, whose business empire is on the verge of collapse.

Hoppers (Theatres - March 6)

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, Hoppers is an animated adventure about Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda), an animal lover whose mind is transferred into a lifelike robotic beaver to communicate with animals and save their habitat from destruction.

Hello Bachhon (Netflix - March 6)

The highly anticipated biographical drama, inspired by the life of PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series chronicles the journey of a teacher dedicated to making quality education accessible through online learning.

The Bride! (Theatres - March 6)

The American Gothic romance movie starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale draws inspiration from the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which was based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein. Before its theatrical release in the US, The Bride! had its world premiere at the Empire Leicester Square in London in February this year.

The Dinosaurs (Netflix - March 6)

The American television nature documentary miniseries is an epic journey into a lost world. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and Silverback Films (the award-winning team behind Our Planet), the narrative follows the rise of dinosaurs from the Triassic period until their fall in the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event.

Nuremberg (Netflix - March 7)

The historical drama, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September last year, where it received a four-minute standing ovation. Following this, it opened in theatres on November 7, before finally making its Netflix debut.

Chiraiya (JioHotstar - March 8)

Directed by Shashant Shah, Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra's latest web series explores the sensitive issue of marital rape. The hard-hitting drama also challenges the assumption that marriage implies unconditional consent.

Age of Attraction (Netflix - March 11)

The brand-new reality dating series will oversee a group of hopeful singles looking for love without knowing the age of the person they match with. Co-hosted by the real-life couple Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, who share an age gap of 18 years, the show will examine whether love is truly ageless.

Made in Korea (Netflix - March 12)

Starring actress Priyanka Arulmohan in the lead, Made in Korea is the first collaboration between India and Korea. It follows the story of a woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu who visits South Korea, a place she has always dreamed of, but faces her boyfriend's betrayal there, leading to isolation. Through personal growth and new friendships, the Ra Karthik directorial movie shows how she finds strength and lasting connections.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 (Disney+ March 12)

A fresh new unscripted season of the American reality television series is set to arrive on the OTT platform. It follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers, known as "MomTok," as they navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.