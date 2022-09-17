New Mom Sonam Kapoor 'Can't Wait To Go On A Date Again.' Brother-In-Law Karan Boolani Comments

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: axxxx)

Sonam Kapoor recently welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, but it seems like the actor needs some break. On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with her husband Anand Ahuja from London and wrote "Right after we got engaged... life has just gotten better. Can't wait to dress up and go on a date again" with a red heart. Her caption was accompanied by the hashtag Every Day Phenomenal. In the picture, the couple can be seen all dressed up. While Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a high-neck sweater paired with a long skirt, Anand Ahuja can be seen sporting a formal look.

Sonam's brother-in-law Karan Boolani was the first one to react to her post. He dropped a red heart in the comment section. Karan Boolani is married to Sonam Kapoor's younger sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam's post also caught the attention of actor Radhika Apte, who too dropped a red heart on her post.

In no time, many of her fans flooded her post with likes and comments. While one of them wrote, "Wow", the other one wrote, "Super." Many others dropped fire, heart and star-eyed emojis in the post's comments section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy in August. The couple announced the news through their Instagram handles by sharing a beautiful note. The couple even got made a special art piece to announce the birth of their baby.

Sonam often shares pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle.

Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Saawariya, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in the film AK vs AK, also starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.