This Is What Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Bought For His Baby Boy

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed a baby boy. The couple announced the baby's arrival on September 20 and since then, the couple has been sharing many exciting news regarding their child. On Friday, Anand Ahuja posted a picture of three pairs of sneakers on Instagram, among which two tiny sets can be seen for his newborn baby. Anand captioned his post, "most recent pickups." The cute post by Anand caught many people's attention. Anand Ahuja's mother-in-law, Sunita Kapoor commented "Sooooo cute" with many red hearts, meanwhile actor Harshvardhan Kapoor's comment read, "I think I can squeeze those." Replying to one such comment, Anand Ahuja revealed that this was his "first buy" for the baby. His reply to the comment read, "My first buy for the baby!"

New mommy Sonam Kapoor shared Anand's post on her Instagram story.

Anand Ahuja, who is a renowned Fashion entrepreneur, is also an avid fan of Sneakers and even owns a sneaker store chain Veg/NonVeg.

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor in one of her Instagram stories shared that the "Only burps that are cute are baby burps!"

Sonam and Anand, who married in May 2018, are currently enjoying their parenthood. On Sonam's return from the hospital in Mumbai, Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja shared sweets with the media and shutterbugs outside their residence. To welcome the baby home, Sonam's sister Rhea had done special arrangements to celebrate the occasion.