New Mother Deepika Padukone Shares LOL Video Of Newborn Quirks

New mom Deepika Padukone has shared an Instagram post that tries to describe how infants behave. The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8. On Monday (September 23), Deepika reposted a fun reel on her Instagram Stories. The LOL video came with the tagline, “If adults ate like newborns”. The clip shows a woman demonstrating the adorable and funny actions of an infant. It begins with the woman waking up abruptly on a couch, heading straight to the kitchen and staring at the food being prepared before bringing the meal on a plate to the dining table. She then starts to gobble up the food quite chaotically and passes out after the first few bites. Throughout the video, her mouth remains open and she shakes her head, similar to how a newborn would behave. Without adding any caption, Deepika simply added a GIF to the post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the birth of their baby girl through a joint Instagram post. The text in the post read, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section. Alia Bhatt dropped a bunch of emojis. Kriti Sanon extended her heartiest “Congratulationsss”. Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor echoed a similar sentiment. Hollywood actor Will Smith also congratulated the first time “Mama & Papa”.

Before that, Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot took the internet by storm. Ranveer Singh also shared the same frame with his wife in some of the clicks. The monochromatic pictures capture the happy couple embraced in each other's arms. Deepika shows her baby bump in a few outfits. The snaps scream love and companionship from miles away.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in director Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The action-thriller is expected to hit the screens in Diwali. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has teamed up with director Aditya Dhar for an untitled espionage thriller. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna are also a part of the project.