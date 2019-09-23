New Mom Bruna Abdullah Shares 'Magical' Water Birth Story

Bruna Abdullah shared this picture. (Image courtesy: brunaabdullah)

Actress Bruna Abdullah, who welcomed daughter Isabella in August this year, revealed she opted for the water birth procedure for the delivery of her baby in an Instagram post, titled 'My Birth Story'. Bruna Abdullah, 32, said that even before she was pregnant she knew she 'would have a water birth' surrounded by the people that made her 'feel good and excited about that moment.' Bruna Abdullah wrote in the lengthy post that she wanted the process to be 'as gentle as possible and without any drugs.' Bruna Addullah said, "It was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job. It was magical. I had to idea I was so strong."

She wrote, "Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth. I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs. I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital. I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that."

Bruna Abdullah also told her Instafam that she prepared meticulously for the day. "I prepared myself for that day. I worked out regularly... I ate a very well balanced diet... I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday. I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours. I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool and I wanted to do it drug free. I got all of that. I also asked for it to be pain free but that wasn't really what happened," she wrote.

Bruna Abdullah has featured in Bollywood films like I Hate Luv Storys, Grand Masti and Udanchhoo - her last onscreen appearance. On the small screen, Bruna Abdullah has participated in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 6.

Bruna Abdullah and Allan Fraser got married in May 2019 when she was pregnant.

