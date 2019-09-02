New Parents Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser 'Proud And Excited' To Welcome Baby Girl Isabella

Bruna Abdullah had shared this pic from her final trimester (courtesy brunaabdullah)

Actress-model Bruna Abdullah and her Scottish husband Allan Fraser welcomed a baby girl on August 31 and made the baby announcement with a touching post on Monday. Sharing a glimpse of her newborn daughter (who they have named Isabella), peacefully sleeping in a baby cot, Bruna Abdullah wrote: "I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai." The new mom also shared a health update about herself and her baby daughter Isabella: "We are doing great! I can't stop drooling over her." Congratulations poured in on Instagram for the new parents.

Here's how Bruna Abdullah and Allan Fraser introduced their baby daughter on Instagram:

Bruna Abdullah made the pregnancy announcement earlier this year, since when she filled up her Instagram with adorable posts featuring her baby bump. "We three," she captioned a cute photo with Allan Fraser while for a photo from her final trimester, she wrote: "Just two more months until we meet."

Bruna Abdullah married her long-time boyfriend in a secret ceremony in May this year but shared pictures from the Scottish ceremony only in July: "It's only because of you that we are here! Thank you for being the best parents, for always looking out for us and for teaching us to love and respect. Without you we wouldn't be half of what we are today. We love you," she captioned the wedding photos.

Bruna Abdullah had announced her engagement to Allan Fraser with this post:

Brazilian actress Bruna Abdullah debuted in Bollywood with 2007 film Cash. She also featured in Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan's I Hate Luv Storys. Grand Masti, Jai Ho and Mastizaade are some of other Bollywood films she starred in. On Indian television, Bruna Abdullah has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 6.

