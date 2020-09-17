In Bruna Abdullah's 'Me vs The Girl Who Stole My Husband' Post, Guess Who Won?

Bruna Abdullah in a still from the video. (courtesy: brunaabdullah)

Model-actress Bruna Abdullah posted a video on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The video has pictures of her and the "girl who stole" her husband Allan Fraser. In case you are wondering who the aforementioned girl is, we are here to help. Bruna was talking about her 1-year-old daughter Isabella. Bruna posted super cute pictures and videos of the father-daughter duo. "Me vs the girl who stole my husband," Bruna cheekily captioned the post. The comments section was replete with remarks like "melts my heart" and "Haha! This so cool." Another comment read, "Love it! Well.... you have no chance."



On her daughter's first birthday in August, Bruna shared a super cute picture and she wrote: "Our little one turned 1 and we too decided to celebrate her birthday without any balloons." She signed off the post saying, "I love you more than any words would ever be able to describe."

Bruna Abdullah married her long-time boyfriend in a secret ceremony in May last year. She shared pictures from the Scottish ceremony on social media a few months later. "It's only because of you that we are here! Thank you for being the best parents, for always looking out for us and for teaching us to love and respect. Without you we wouldn't be half of what we are today. We love you," she captioned the wedding album.

Bruna Abdullah has featured in Bollywood films like I Hate Luv Storys, Grand Masti and Udanchhoo, which was also her last onscreen appearance. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 6.