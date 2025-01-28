<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: Dhanush Reunites With Aanand L Rai After 12 Years. Kriti Sanon Joins The Cast

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to reunite with Dhanush for a new project — Tere Ishk Mein. The film also features Kriti Sanon. Aanand and Dhanush have previously worked together in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an announcement video on Instagram and wrote, "Dhanush - Kriti Sanon - Aanand L Rai - Bhushan Kumar - Ar Rahman Team Up: ‘Tere Ishk Mein' announced... 28 NOV 2025 release... Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman and Himanshu Sharma - the creators of Raanjhanaa - join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar to bring Tere Ishk Mein."

In an interview with News18, Aanand L Rai confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein is set in the same world as Raanjhanaa.

Aanand said, “In 2011, after Tanu Weds Manu, I was curious to see how a person like me would handle tragedy. When Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) brought the world of Raanjhanaa to me, I was eager to explore a story centred on love and tragedy."

He added, “Tanu Weds Manu was all about fun and games within my middle-class world. Raanjhanaa was a step forward. Twelve years later, this 53-year-old man is keen to see his growth in the tragedy genre. It's a different story now. Whether it's more mature or not is up to the audience and reviewers to decide. I'm excited to dive back into that world and explore relationships from a different perspective."

When asked about the similarities between Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand said, “The rage, aggression, and passionate love present in Raanjhanaa are also evident in Tere Ishk Mein. That's why I feel Tere Ishk Mein is from the world of Raanjhanaa."

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will be released on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil.