'New Day, New Skill' Added To Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Diaries. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: trainingwithnam)

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but we got a glimpse of his intense workout routine courtesy a video shared by his fitness trainer Nam. On the official Instagram handle of Training With Nam, a video of Ranbir Kapoor, in which the actor can be seen doing ring muscle ups, was shared. The video was captioned, "New Day New Skill" as Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby played in the backdrop. The video was liked by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor. Check out a post from Ranbir Kapoor's bodyweight training here:

Earlier this year, a video of the actor's intense preparation from his upcoming film Ramayana was doing the rounds on social media. The video featured Ranbir Kapoor cycling, jogging, swimming, hiking and engaging in some high-octane workout routines. Phew!

In March this year, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor's first headstand was shared by his trainer. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about.

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will reportedly also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.