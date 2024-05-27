ICYMI: Inside Alia Bhatt's Reading Session With Daughter Alia. Aww

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha loves to hear stories from her parents. Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram post can vouch for that. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared an adorable image on her Instagram feed on Sunday. In the picture, Alia can be seen reading out a story to Raha. Raha's face is covered by the book which is titled Baby Be Kind. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Baby be kind" and dropped a series of emojis. Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "My angels" and dropped a series of emojis. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Heartbeats." Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "My baby is the kindest sweetest angel in the whole wide world." Alia's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy also shared a heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

Last year, Alia gave a loud shout out to Ranbir Kapoor after Animal released. Alia shared a couple of pictures comprising the one in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen reading out a story to baby Raha. Alia accompanied the photographs with an extensive caption that read, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft... And for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist. And for literally making our daughter take her first steps today. For completely blowing us away your performance... And for making it all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal." Take a look:

On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. She wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6, 2022.