When Ranbir Kapoor Said Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Tortured' Him During Saawariya Shoot: 'He Was A Hard Task-Master'

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Saawariya. (courtesy: X)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Ramayana, once said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali "tortured" him during the shoot of his debut film Saawariya.The old interview went viral on Reddit and it received diverse reactions from the users. "He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me...after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point...I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ' listen I cant do this, its getting to me' I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that... he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned," Ranbir said when he appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha in 2016.

"Having said that I think all my performances that I do in cinema it all comes from that experience, from him ...he was a true teacher in that sense...he taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that," the actor added. A user wrote, "He has issues. he sounds horrible to work for. you do not need to abuse people to get the best out of them." Another user wrote, "No wonder Richa said he breaks your ego. He sounds sadistic and abusive...makes sense why he's still so fond of Salman then". Take a look at the post here:

FYI, Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. In 2022, Alia Bhatt worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi which fetched her the National Award in the Best Actress category.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Ramayan, has sported new hairstyle a couple of days ago. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently shared a series of pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor's new hairstyle on Instagram, hinting at the actor's look for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. What caught fans' attention was Ranbir Kapoor's trimmed hair and beard. The caption read, "Ranbir Kapoor (with a string of emojis)." Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.